Rachel Buffington's passing at the age of 86 on Monday, October 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations in Boca Raton, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rachel in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations website.
Published by Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations on Nov. 24, 2020.
