Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rachel Candell
1924 - 2020
BORN
December 10, 1924
DIED
August 2, 2020
ABOUT
General Electric
Rachel Candell's passing at the age of 95 on Sunday, August 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. in Upton, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rachel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 24, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
10
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc.
45 Main Street, Upton, Massachusetts 01568
Funeral services provided by:
Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.