Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rachel Mullin
1931 - 2020
BORN
May 22, 1931
DIED
November 21, 2020
Rachel Mullin's passing at the age of 89 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home in West Chester, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rachel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
St. Agnes Church
233 W. Gay St., West Chester, Pennsylvania
Nov
28
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Agnes Church
233 W. Gay St., West Chester, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
I shall always smile whenever I think of Aunt Rachel. She had a unique outlook on life and she didn't seem to be rattled easily.

I remember one day many years ago when my brother Tom and I had just bought new bicycles and we decided to break them in by riding, unannounced, out to see Uncle Bill and Aunt Rachel. (Seemed like a good idea!) Bill seemed a little nonplussed when we arrived but Aunt Rachel just smiled and invited us in like she had been expecting us.

Wife, Mother, Politician, and just a good person.
Go with Bill to your well deserved rest Aunt Rachel.

You will be missed.

Your nephew Greg
Greg
November 30, 2020
I worked with Rachel for 17 years at DeHavens from when I was 16. She was one of my favorite people of my entire young years, and on through the early years of my teaching career, and got to know most of her family over those years. Sought her counsel so many times during those tough years in college and early career days. I am a better person for having been her friend.
David Keyser
Coworker
November 28, 2020
My condolences to the family. 610-284-0516
Alfred Emma
Friend
November 26, 2020