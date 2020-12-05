Rachel Mullings's passing at the age of 53 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clarence B. Wright Funeral Home Inc. - Irvington in Irvington, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rachel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Clarence B. Wright Funeral Home Inc. - Irvington website.