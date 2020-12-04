Menu
Rachelle Ceglie
1943 - 2020
BORN
September 18, 1943
DIED
December 1, 2020
Rachelle Ceglie's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Layton's Home For Funerals in Forked River, NJ .

Published by Layton's Home For Funerals on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
