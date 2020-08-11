Menu
Radie S. Chicka
1929 - 2020
BORN
August 14, 1929
DIED
August 9, 2020
Radie S. Chicka, 90, of Salem Twp., died on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at home with family. He was born on August 14, 1929 in New Alexandria, to the late Mike and Sara (Stepanovich) Chicka. Radie was a coal miner for over 40 years. He loved his vegetable gardens, farming and his tractors, but mostly sharing his bounty with family and friends, with whom he loved to socialize and visit. He believed in helping people daily, not just in a lump sum. Radie is survived by his beloved wife, Sara Sheffler-Chicka; five daughters, Patricia (Gary) Kreutzer, Vickie (Barry) Wagner, Connie (John Macinyak) Gutman, Joyce (Charlie) Whittaker, and Terrie Coddington; step-son, Walter (Diane) Sheffler; step-daughter, Brenda (Kevin) Bitz; brother, Robert (Gladys) Chicka; his special sister, Darlene "Dodi" (Harold) Deskins; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jane Chicka; twin brother Michael; son-in-law, Tom Coddington; sister, Mildred Dovyak; and brothers, Milton, Daniel, and Nicholas Chicka. Friends will be received Thursday, August 13 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). Please be advised that masks are required and visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time. Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 14 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Published by Bash-Nied Funeral Home from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place, Delmont, PA 15626
Aug
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place, Delmont, PA 15626
Aug
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place, Delmont, PA 15626
Funeral services provided by:
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Sara,
When the person you are closest to is gone, hold on to their memories and know that they are always with you. Thinking of you during this difficult time. - Love you, Mike and Kristyn
August 11, 2020
Patty and family, So sorry to hear of Dad's passing. I'm sure the good memories you have will comfort you at this time.. My Condolences
MCPO Robert C. Tinsley USN-Ret
Friend
August 11, 2020
a loved one
August 11, 2020
Connie & family, prayers and condolences to your family as they go through this difficult time.
Candy Sefchik
Friend
August 11, 2020
Connie & family, you have my deepest sympathy on the passing of your dad. May he rest in peace. Prayers for comfort during these next few days and always.
Anna Rivardo
August 10, 2020