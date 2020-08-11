Radie S. Chicka, 90, of Salem Twp., died on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at home with family. He was born on August 14, 1929 in New Alexandria, to the late Mike and Sara (Stepanovich) Chicka. Radie was a coal miner for over 40 years. He loved his vegetable gardens, farming and his tractors, but mostly sharing his bounty with family and friends, with whom he loved to socialize and visit. He believed in helping people daily, not just in a lump sum. Radie is survived by his beloved wife, Sara Sheffler-Chicka; five daughters, Patricia (Gary) Kreutzer, Vickie (Barry) Wagner, Connie (John Macinyak) Gutman, Joyce (Charlie) Whittaker, and Terrie Coddington; step-son, Walter (Diane) Sheffler; step-daughter, Brenda (Kevin) Bitz; brother, Robert (Gladys) Chicka; his special sister, Darlene "Dodi" (Harold) Deskins; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jane Chicka; twin brother Michael; son-in-law, Tom Coddington; sister, Mildred Dovyak; and brothers, Milton, Daniel, and Nicholas Chicka. Friends will be received Thursday, August 13 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). Please be advised that masks are required and visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time. Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 14 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

Published by Bash-Nied Funeral Home from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.