Radini Tuilawalawa
1961 - 2020
BORN
November 19, 1961
DIED
November 18, 2020
Radini Tuilawalawa's passing at the age of 58 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lantz Funeral Home in Uniontown, PA .

Published by Lantz Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Calvary United Methodist Church
34 Clarke St, Uniontown, Pennsylvania 15401
Funeral services provided by:
Lantz Funeral Home
