Rae'Quan Morgan
1999 - 2020
BORN
November 20, 1999
DIED
November 12, 2020
Rae'Quan Morgan's passing at the age of 20 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fitchett Funeral & Cremation Services - Chesapeake in Chesapeake, VA .

Published by Fitchett Funeral & Cremation Services - Chesapeake on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fitchett Funeral Home Liberty St.
1821 Liberty Street, Chesapeake, Virginia 23324
Nov
25
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Greenlawn
3920 Airline Blvd, Chesapeake, Virginia 23321
Funeral services provided by:
Fitchett Funeral & Cremation Services - Chesapeake
