Rafael Saldivar
1949 - 2020
BORN
November 15, 1949
DIED
November 15, 2020
Rafael Saldivar's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tower Home For Funerals in Lyons, IL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tower Home For Funerals and Cremation
4007 Joliet Avenue, Lyons, Illinois 60534
Nov
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00p.m.
Our Lady of the Snows Church
4810 S Leamington Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60638
Funeral services provided by:
Tower Home For Funerals
