Rafaelina Long
1948 - 2020
BORN
July 14, 1948
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
arnold high school
Rafaelina Long's passing at the age of 72 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. in New Kensington, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rafaelina in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd, New Kensington, PA 15068
Nov
13
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd, New Kensington, PA 15068
Nov
14
Prayer Service
9:30a.m.
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd, New Kensington, PA 15068
Nov
14
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church
100 Freeport Road, New Kensington, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So sad to hear about Rafaelina...we were friends in high school. We had classes together and she always made me laugh! She was a sweet and kind girl. Rest In Peace my friend.
Eloise Kowal
Classmate
November 11, 2020
