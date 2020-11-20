Menu
Raldon Brown
1947 - 2020
BORN
June 23, 1947
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Vietnam War
Raldon Brown's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Paul's Chapel - Arcata in Arcata, CA .

Published by Paul's Chapel - Arcata on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Paul's Chapel
1070, H ST, ARCATA, California 95521
Nov
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Brown Family Cemetery
Brown Road, Hoopa, California 95546
Paul's Chapel - Arcata
