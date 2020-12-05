Menu
Ralph Bisciotti
1943 - 2020
BORN
September 5, 1943
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Elks Club
Ralph Bisciotti's passing at the age of 77 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Phalen Funeral Home in Torrington, CT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Phalen Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Saint Anthony Church
49 South St, Litchfield, Connecticut 06759
