Ralph Cain
1931 - 2020
BORN
March 13, 1931
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Ralph Cain's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barkdull Funeral Home in Shelby, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barkdull Funeral Home website.

Published by Barkdull Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery
116 1/2 S. Gamble St., Shelby, Ohio 44875
Funeral services provided by:
Barkdull Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.