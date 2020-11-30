Menu
Ralph Callon
1945 - 2020
BORN
November 12, 1945
DIED
November 23, 2020
Ralph Callon's passing at the age of 75 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Meredith-Clark Funeral Home - Morgantown in Morgantown, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Spearsville Wesleyan Church Cemetery
Bean Blossom Road, Trafalgar, Indiana 46181
Funeral services provided by:
Meredith-Clark Funeral Home - Morgantown
