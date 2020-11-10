Menu
Ralph Collins
1943 - 2020
BORN
February 12, 1943
DIED
November 8, 2020
Ralph Collins's passing at the age of 77 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by McNeil Funeral Home - Sneedville in Sneedville, TN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McNeil Funeral Home - Sneedville website.

Published by McNeil Funeral Home - Sneedville on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
McNeil Funeral Home
124 Church St. P.O. Box 127, Sneedville, Tennessee 37869
Nov
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
McNeil Funeral Home
124 Church St. P.O. Box 127, Sneedville, Tennessee 37869
Funeral services provided by:
McNeil Funeral Home - Sneedville
