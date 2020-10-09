Ralph Austin Davis, 94, born September 8, 1926, in Chattanooga, Tennessee passed from this world October 5, 2020.



He was a resident at Maple Springs in Brigham City at the time of his death.



Ralph was the eldest of six children, born to Henry Davis and Evelyn Orton Davis. He served 2 years in the Army in the Philippines and Japan. When he returned to Tennessee, he met and eloped with the love of his life, Barbara Jeanne Caler Davis on August 31, 1947. He worked at Thiokol Chemical Corp from the mid 1950s to 1988 as an engineer. Ralph was a long standing member of Gideons International. Ralph's interests included: reading his bible, music, rock collecting, jewelry making, Native American heritage, refinishing antique furniture, exploring historic sites, traveling, repairing anything that needed repair, yard sales, etc. He made a friend of most everyone he met.



Ralph was reunited with his wife Barbara Jeanne Caler Davis, son Geoffrey Davis, grandson Cameron Davis, great-grandson Henry Hendrickson, sister Marcella Davis Smith, brothers, Jim Davis and Jack Davis and other family members and friends who passed before him.



His surviving children are: Tony (Esther) Davis, Lynne Davis Edwards and Connie Davis (Tom) Edwards. He was blessed with 18 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. He has also left behind one sister, Joyce Rievley Bush, and one brother, Clifford Davis.





Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.