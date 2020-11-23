Menu
Ralph Doty
1931 - 2020
BORN
June 30, 1931
DIED
November 9, 2020
Ralph Doty's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel in Massillon, OH .

Published by Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel Jackson Chapel
November 23, 2020
Phyliss, We were so sorry to hear of Ralphs passing. He was such a special person. We are keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Dave & Pam Goff
Friend
November 12, 2020
Phyllis so sorry to hear of Ralph’s passing. Know you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Barbara & Gary Travis
Friend
November 12, 2020
Deepest condolences Phyllis and family. My mother Ruth Doty ( O'Brien, Smith) was always fond of Tootie, as she always called Ralph. He always had a special place in her heart. May the knowledge of his new life in heaven bring you comfort.
Charlotte O'Brien Moran
Family
November 11, 2020
Our mother, Vonda Schaffner, worked at Sears for many years under Ralph. She always spoke very highly of him and it was obvious that he was a very nice, understanding and caring man. Our deepest sympathy to you and you family.
The Schaffner Family
November 11, 2020
Dear Phyllis, So sorry to hear about Ralph.Prayers for the family. Steve and Diane Self
Diane Self
Neighbor
November 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. You will all be in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Loved working with Ralph at the Acme he was a great guy and good friend. God Bless!
Debbie Nelson
Friend
November 11, 2020
So sorry to hear the passing of my Dear friend Ralph. We worked together at Acme. I have a lot of good memories and great conversations. Semper Fi Marine!❤❤.From Cindy Kuemerle.
Cindy Kuemerle
Friend
November 10, 2020