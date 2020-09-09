LAYTON – Ralph Merle Harmer passed away unexpectedly at age 63 on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Ralph was born on April 15, 1957, in Ogden, Utah, to LaMar B. and Mary Loraine (Bingham) Harmer. He grew up in Layton, Utah, and graduated from Layton High School in 1975. His employment over the years included Weber Basin Water, Petersen Inc., and Hill Air Force Base where he retired with 30 years of civilian service.



Ralph enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting in the Uintah Mountains in his early years with his brothers and in his later years with his good friends, Dave and Debbie Maes and others. He thoroughly loved boating with his "baby girl" daughter, Brandi, at Pineview and Willard Bay, and had some of the best of times. He also enjoyed great times spent with his close friends, Greg and Becky Beyer, Bill and Felicia Beach and several others.



He is survived by his daughter, Brandi Harmer of Roy, and his beautiful granddaughter, Lilyan Anderson, and his brother, LaMar Bingham (Jamie) Harmer of Riverdale, and his sister, Donna (Brett) Porter of Layton.



He is preceded in death by his parents, LaMar and Loraine; his brother, Rex Steven Pilkington; and his "special" sister, Janet Harmer.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.