Ralph Heavner's passing at the age of 65 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lee-Ellena Funeral Home in Macomb Township, MI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ralph in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lee-Ellena Funeral Home website.
Published by Lee-Ellena Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
