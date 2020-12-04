Menu
Ralph Holbrook
1946 - 2020
BORN
April 15, 1946
DIED
December 1, 2020
Ralph Holbrook's passing at the age of 74 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dodd and Reed Funeral Home, Inc. - Webster Springs in Webster Springs, WV .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dodd and Reed Funeral Home, Inc. - Webster Springs website.

Published by Dodd and Reed Funeral Home, Inc. - Webster Springs on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Dodd & Reed Funeral Home
155 McGraw Ave., Webster Springs, West Virginia 26288
Funeral services provided by:
Dodd and Reed Funeral Home, Inc. - Webster Springs
