Ralph Kettel
1934 - 2020
BORN
August 28, 1934
DIED
November 21, 2020
Ralph Kettel's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Funeral Home in Norwalk, OH .

Published by Walker Funeral Home on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery
4352 Sand Rd., Norwalk, Ohio 44857
Funeral services provided by:
Walker Funeral Home
