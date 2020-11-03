Of Forest Hills, age 81, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020.



Beloved husband of Christine Rodgers for 36 years.



Loving father of Adrienne (Mark) Fiscus of Lancaster and the late Eric Marmo.



Cherished grandfather of Addie (Ben) Rittenour, Rebekah (Ross) Cherish, Joel (Jhezielle) Fiscus, Nate (Britni) Fiscus, and Christian Bucci.



Adored great-grandfather of 6 great-grandchildren.



Brother of Carmen (Jane) Marmo and Josephine (the late Richard) Nitkiewicz.



Also survived by many nieces and nephews.



After graduating high school, Ralph entered the U.S. Army, where he served as a cartographer. For years he worked as a type designer at American Greetings in Cleveland. In 1976, he founded The Sliding Board which was a photo retailing company. The Sliding Board eventually merged with The Meeting Works, another business Ralph founded with his wife Christine, which helped organize corporate events throughout the city of Pittsburgh. Ralph was an avid fisherman and golfer.



There will be no visitation or service at this time.



Arrangements by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; (412) 824-8800.



The family would like to extend their thanks to the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center for the extraordinary care they provided to Ralph over the years.



Memorial Contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Ave. Suite 400, Pgh., PA 15212.





Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.