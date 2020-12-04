Menu
Ralph McKinniss
1953 - 2020
BORN
November 15, 1953
DIED
December 1, 2020
Ralph McKinniss's passing at the age of 67 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boyd Born Funeral Home in Marion, OH .

Published by Boyd Born Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
So very sorry to hear this news. Loved Ralph! Knew him since I was in 8th grade. He was a year ahead of me in my brother's class ( Kevin Smith ) and he used to come to our house and play basketball. He also worked with my husband at Fairfield Engineering (Tom Davidson) and we spent many happy hours with Ralph enjoying Buckeye football at various bars around Marion. He was an awesome guy and will be missed.....Tom and Karin Smith Davidson
Karin Davidson
Friend
December 3, 2020
To Ralph's Family,
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Ralph at Fairfield as his Administrative Assistant. He was a great friend to me. He will truly be missed. Deepest condolences to all. May God be with you during this time of great sorrow.
Patty Riley
Patty Riley
Friend
December 3, 2020