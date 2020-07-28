Ralph Dee Miles, 85, passed away at his home peacefully surrounded by family members on Friday, July 24, 2020.



He was born August 16, 1934 in Ogden, Utah. He was the youngest of seven children born to Lewis Leroy Miles and Sarah Jane Potter. He lived in Hooper, Utah and attended Weber County schools until age 17. He graduated high school from Weber County night school in 1961.



He married Sharon Lorraine King on May 15, 1953. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan, Utah Temple on September 9, 1956. They lived in Hooper, Utah for their entire 66 years of marriage other than spending one year in Alaska for work and eighteen months as a missionary with his eternal companion, Sharon, in the Missouri, Independence Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He has greatly missed his wife Sharon since her passing 6 months ago and was so looking forward to their reunion.



Dad was a general contractor, building numerous homes throughout the Wasatch Front. He taught his children the construction trade and the value of hard work. He loved to play, teach and watch basketball. He spent many hours coaching and watching all of his children, where he found great joy in their successes. He never missed watching games of the Utah Jazz and BYU basketball. He also loved to fish anytime that he could; which has created many unforgettable memories throughout the years with his family and friends.



As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints he served faithfully in his callings. He greatly enjoyed his years as a Bishop and as a member of the Hooper Utah Stake, Stake Presidency. However, his greatest joy was serving the youth in any capacity. Ralph loved the Savior Jesus Christ and it reflected in the way he lived his life. His Example of love, kindness and dedication blessed many people's lives, especially those of his children and their families.



Ralph is survived by his 8 children, 5 sons and 3 daughters: Jeff (Debbie) Farmington, Utah; Robb (Susan) Perry, Utah; Kirk (Loraine) Morgan, Utah; Tami Ropelato West Haven, Utah; Kristi Boyer (Rob) Hooper, Utah; Craig (Lauralee) Morgan, Utah; Brad (Crystal) Hooper, Utah; Kim Beus (Shawn) Farmington, Utah. Ralph is also survived by 37 grandchildren and 72 great grandchildren with more on the way; Sharon's sisters JoAnn Thurgood (Carl), Linda Famuliner (Leo), Elaine Arnold (Roger), Zora Stephenson, Kathy Ashby (Mick). He was preceded in death by his wife Sharon, his parents, his brothers and sisters, son-in- law Brent Ropelato, granddaughter Brielle Beus, sister-in-law Jeanette Masero and brother-in-law Dave Stephenson.



Funeral Services will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah. A viewing will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and prior to the funeral services from 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. also at Myers Mortuary.



Interment: Hooper Cemetery at 5301 S. 6300 W., Hooper, Utah.



As a family we want to express our profound love and gratefulness to his daughters Tami, Kristi and Kim and granddaughter Madison for their service and loving care that they provided for our dad. We also want to thank his caretakers at Sunridge and Visiting Angels.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.