Ralph Thomas Minson
September 12, 1933 ~ August 29, 2020
Ralph Thomas Minson passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his home in West Point.
He was born September 12, 1933 in Los Angeles, CA to Moroni and Elizabeth Long Minson.
Ralph honorably served his country during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War in the U.S. Air Force. He traveled throughout the world and settled in Utah.
On August 25, 1952, Ralph married Dixie Lee Trotter in Los Angeles, CA and was solemnized in the St. George Utah Temple. She preceded him in death August 29, 2013.
He loved church, sports, football, racquetball and fishing. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints and held many priesthood leadership and teaching positions. Ralph and his wife served a mission together in Alaska and served the people of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Soldotna. He loved serving, teaching and learning about the gospel of Jesus Christ. He taught all his children the gospel principles and led them by example.
Ralph is survived by his children, Debra (Rodney) Wertz, Syracuse; Brad (Kitty) Minson, Clearfield; Kim (David) Beus, Hooper; Tammy (Robert) Wooten, West Point; Ward (Lisa) Minson, Lonoke, AR; Randy (Tonya) Minson, West Point; 33 grandchildren, 74 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, daughter Dawn (Hank) Lee, granddaughter Tawny Lee and great-grandson Logan Bowles.
A Family Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. A family viewing will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Due to the virus, masks are requested to be worn during the services.
For those unable to attend, the funeral service will be live-streamed at the following URL:https://www.lindquistmortuary.com/obituary/Ralph-Minson
Interment, Hooper Cemetery.
.
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.