Ralph returned to our father in Heaven peacefully at his home in Roy, Utah surrounded by his family.



He was born to Willard L. and Rosie A. Blackburn Pierce in Wellington Utah where he spent much of his childhood.



Ralph was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the United States Army for 4 years of his life. After his honorable discharge he married the love of his life Lenora A Perry.



Together for 42 years they raised their four sons, Dale (Trudy), Brian, Corey (Christee), and Ryan until Lenora passed away in 2003.



Ralph enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with his family, and was never afraid of hard work.



After his time in the U.S. Military he worked on locomotives and later went on to work for Davis County School District for several years until his retirement.



He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.



He is survived by three of his sons; Dale, Corey, and Ryan, 11 grandchildren and nine great-grand children.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lenora, his son Brian, and 13 of his siblings.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.



The family would like to extend their gratitude to CNS home health care and a very special thank you to his nurse Shelicee for dedicating tireless hours of compassion in taking care of him and being there for the family.



Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.