Ralph Price Jr.







Ralph Price Jr, 65 of Ogden passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at St. Marks Hospital in Salt Lake City surrounded by his family. Ralph Jr. was born on September 17th, 1954 to Ralph and Ruby J. (Timms) Price of Layton, Utah. Growing up in Layton Ralph Jr was a standout student and athlete in many sports, especially football. His accomplishments in high school led him to represent Layton High and Davis County at Boy's State where he was selected as the annual convention's first African American Governor. He was awarded a full athletic scholarship to Westminster College in Salt Lake to study Sports Business Management. Ralph Jr. loved the outdoors and continued playing and coaching sports for many years, but his biggest impact was in the service to others in his community following in the footsteps of his trailblazing humanitarian and educator mother Ruby J. Price.



His life like many others was filled with highs and lows. For Ralph Jr. his self inflicted hardships due to his many years of struggle with a monster that at times ruled his life he continued to strive to be free of it and become the man he aspired to be. Full of life from an early age the moment you met him he made others feel special and appreciated. He was outgoing, funny, loving, with a good sense of humor until it came to taking a shot or being in the hospital. His fear of needles made check-ups difficult as a kid and nearly impossible as a grown man.



Though his challenges in life were extremely difficult to overcome Ralph Jr. rededicated his life to the Lord and service to others. He worked tirelessly with intense obsession on causes he had focused his goals on. Many of those efforts were for the addicted looking for direction and hope, the homeless who had arrived there due to a variety of reasons, at risk children who were caught up in the struggles of life and the mobility handicapped. The loss of his leg did not slow him down but only enhanced the dedication he put toward supporting those in need. Ralph Jr. will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He made a positive contribution to the world and finished his time here smiling as he entered the kingdom of the Lord.





He was preceeded in death by both of his parents, his sister Jessie Price Tave and sister DeVon Price Kpeji. Ralph Jr. is survived by his sisters DeAne (Dee) Price, Deon Price and Marqueax (Denise) Price-Black, niece Cheryl A. Price Stewart, grandnieces Anastasia F. Price, Wednesday L. Price and nephew Colin E. Price along with numerous cousins.



Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.



Social distancing will be observed, and mask provided for those who do not have one. Please observe these guidelines to protect others. Thank you – Family of Ralph Price Jr.



The family will not be putting up a GoFundMe page. Donations can be sent directly to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary 1867 N. Fairfield Road Layton, Utah 84041 Attention: Mr. Danny Jackson funeral director. Note for Ralph Price Jr. services.





In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made to: Agape Outreach of Ogden Utah

Made at any Bank of Utah

In Memory of Ralph Price Jr

Attention: Dir. Jamie Richards





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.