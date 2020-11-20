Menu
Ralph Sharp
1962 - 2020
BORN
May 13, 1962
DIED
November 15, 2020
Ralph Sharp's passing at the age of 58 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home in Springfield, OH .

Published on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street, Springfield, OH 45505
Nov
20
Service
7:00p.m.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Wanda Jeffrey Bennett
Friend
November 19, 2020