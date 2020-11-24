Menu
Ralph Valen
1939 - 2020
BORN
October 5, 1939
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
US Navy
Ralph Valen's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Compassionate Funeral Care Inc in Saratoga Springs, NY .

Published by Compassionate Funeral Care Inc on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Service
2:30p.m.
Saratoga National Cemetery
200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, New York
Nov
24
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, New York 12871
