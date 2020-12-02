Ramiro Herrera's passing at the age of 52 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced.
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ramiro in the Guest Book below.
Published by Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC. on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.