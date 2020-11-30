Menu
Ramon Mira
1954 - 2020
BORN
April 12, 1954
DIED
November 20, 2020
Ramon Mira's passing at the age of 66 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Usher Funeral Home in Indianapolis, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Memorial Gathering
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Usher Funeral Home
2313 West Washington Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46222
Funeral services provided by:
Usher Funeral Home
