Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ramona Gastelum
1957 - 2020
BORN
July 19, 1957
DIED
November 16, 2020
Ramona Gastelum's passing at the age of 63 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Yuma Mortuary & Crematory in Yuma, AZ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ramona in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Yuma Mortuary & Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Yuma Mortuary & Crematory on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 10:00p.m.
Yuma Mortuary
775 S 5th AVE, Yuma, Arizona 85364
Nov
23
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Yuma Mortuary
775 S 5th AVE, Yuma, Arizona 85364
Nov
24
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Yuma Mortuary
775 S 5th AVE, Yuma, Arizona 85364
Nov
24
Interment
11:00a.m.
Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1550 S 1st AVE, Yuma, Arizona 85364
Funeral services provided by:
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.