Randal Joseph Bender "Randy"
age 62, of Delmont, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 25, 2020. Randy was born on May 22, 1958 in Altoona, PA, to the late Joseph and Arvilla Bender. He is survived by his beloved spouse, Debra (Janicki); three children, Miranda (Sean) Floor, Chad (fiancee, Samantha) Bender, and Nadia (Timothy) Speney; two brothers, Jed (Renee) Bender and Chris (Terri) Bender; a sister, Mari Ann (Ron) Eberhart; and many nieces and nephews. Randy had a 42 year career in the cable industry serving in executive positions with TCI, AT&T Broadband, and Comcast. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and boater which was known by many as "Captain Randy". He loved and enjoyed his family, friends, and many pets. Friends will be received Monday 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). A private family service will be held Tuesday followed by an interment at Twin Valley Memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the JDRF Western & Central PA Chapter, 501 Martindale St., #670, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 or online at www. jdrf.org/westcentralpa.