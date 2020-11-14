Menu
Randall Bashlor
1957 - 2020
BORN
May 15, 1957
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
united methodist church
Randall Bashlor's passing at the age of 63 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in Sylvania, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Randall in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home website.

Published by Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Screven County Memorial Cemetery
820 E. Ogeechee Street, Sylvania, Georgia
Nov
14
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Screven County Memorial Cemetery
820 E. Ogeechee Street, Sylvania, Georgia
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home
