Randall Harper
1941 - 2020
BORN
January 30, 1941
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
United States Air Force
Randall Harper's passing at the age of 79 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel in Moore, OK .

Published by John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 8:30a.m.
John M. Ireland & Son Funeral Home and Chapel
120 S. Broadway Ave, Moore, Oklahoma 73160
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
