Randall Pieper's passing at the age of 67 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services in Melrose, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Randall in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services website.