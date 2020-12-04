Menu
Randall Pieper
1953 - 2020
BORN
September 19, 1953
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Randall Pieper's passing at the age of 67 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services in Melrose, MN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Patton-Schad Funeral Home
418 5th Avenue SE, Melrose, Minnesota 56352
Funeral services provided by:
Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services
