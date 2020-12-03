Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Randall Taylor
1947 - 2020
BORN
January 24, 1947
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
General Motors
Ohio State University
United States Marine Corps
Randall Taylor's passing at the age of 73 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Edwards Funeral Service in Columbus, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Randall in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Edwards Funeral Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Edwards Funeral Service on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Edwards Funeral Service
1166 Parsons Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43206
Dec
3
Interment
1:00p.m.
Glen Rest Memorial Estates
8029 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068
Funeral services provided by:
Edwards Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.