Randolph Brinson
1950 - 2020
BORN
August 18, 1950
DIED
November 22, 2020
Randolph Brinson's passing at the age of 70 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Garner Funeral Home - Kinston in Kinston, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Tanglewood Church of God
Rouse Road, Kinston, North Carolina
Garner Funeral Home - Kinston
Mr. Randy will truly be missed. He was the best at his job. Always had a kind word and a very patient man. Willing to help whenever he was called. Thankful to have known him. Rest In Peace my friend.
"Barbara on Villa Drive!!!"
Barbara Kenyear
Friend
November 24, 2020
Rest in Peace Randy.

I STEPPED OUTSIDE

To all the loved ones I have left behind. To all the friends that have been so kind, I have a message I would like to share, to comfort your hearts and ease your despair. My time had come I could no longer abide in this old body so I stepped outside.

I know you’ve been dealt a heartbreaking blow but when Jesus came for me I just had to go. There He was so radiant and white and He took my hand for my Heavenly flight. We started to move on this glorious ride, how peaceful it was when I stepped outside.

I left a body that’s been scarred by its past, but those scars don’t hurt anymore for I’m free at last. I’m rejoicing and singing and so much more. There’s indescribable beauty like I’ve never seen before. When I speak of this place, I beam with pride, what a haven of rest I’ve found when I stepped outside.

This place is so special without sorrow or tear; I want all my loved ones to meet me here. Jesus is the way to this glorious place, just trust in Him and His saving grace. You’ll bury this body because it gave up and died. But remember, I’m no longer there for I stepped outside.

Rita Faye Hall Mervin
Family
November 24, 2020
Barry Everhart
November 24, 2020