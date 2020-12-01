Rest in Peace Randy.



I STEPPED OUTSIDE



To all the loved ones I have left behind. To all the friends that have been so kind, I have a message I would like to share, to comfort your hearts and ease your despair. My time had come I could no longer abide in this old body so I stepped outside.



I know you’ve been dealt a heartbreaking blow but when Jesus came for me I just had to go. There He was so radiant and white and He took my hand for my Heavenly flight. We started to move on this glorious ride, how peaceful it was when I stepped outside.



I left a body that’s been scarred by its past, but those scars don’t hurt anymore for I’m free at last. I’m rejoicing and singing and so much more. There’s indescribable beauty like I’ve never seen before. When I speak of this place, I beam with pride, what a haven of rest I’ve found when I stepped outside.



This place is so special without sorrow or tear; I want all my loved ones to meet me here. Jesus is the way to this glorious place, just trust in Him and His saving grace. You’ll bury this body because it gave up and died. But remember, I’m no longer there for I stepped outside.





Rita Faye Hall Mervin Family November 24, 2020