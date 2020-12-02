Randolphus Walton's passing at the age of 66 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tillman Riverside Mortuary in Riverside, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Randolphus in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tillman Riverside Mortuary website.
Published by Tillman Riverside Mortuary on Dec. 2, 2020.
