Randolphus Walton
1954 - 2020
BORN
February 25, 1954
DIED
November 23, 2020
Randolphus Walton's passing at the age of 66 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tillman Riverside Mortuary in Riverside, CA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tillman Riverside Mortuary website.

Published by Tillman Riverside Mortuary on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Viewing
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Tillman Riverside Mortuary
2874 Tenth St. P.O. Box 51628, Riverside, California 92507
Dec
7
Interment
1:30p.m.
Desert Memorial Park
31705 Da Vall, Cathedral City, California 92234
Funeral services provided by:
Tillman Riverside Mortuary
