Randy Baker
1957 - 2020
BORN
September 3, 1957
DIED
November 13, 2020
Randy Baker's passing at the age of 63 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Caldwell, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service website.

Published by Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
609 West Street, Caldwell, Ohio 43724
Nov
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
609 West Street, Caldwell, Ohio 43724
Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
