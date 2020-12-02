Menu
Randy Daye
1965 - 2020
BORN
May 25, 1965
DIED
November 30, 2020
Randy Daye's passing at the age of 55 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Briceland Funeral Service Llc in Brookfield, OH .

Published by Briceland Funeral Service Llc on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Briceland Funeral Service
379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403
Funeral services provided by:
Briceland Funeral Service Llc
