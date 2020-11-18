Menu
Randy Emig
1966 - 2020
BORN
August 30, 1966
DIED
November 14, 2020
Randy Emig's passing at the age of 54 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Emig Funeral Home in Dover, PA .

Published by Emig Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Suburban Memorial Gardens
3825 Bull Rd , Dover, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Emig Funeral Home
Randy was such a great guy and always helpful. He been like a brother to me for many years. I loved him and he will be missed very much. Prayers to his family I love you guys.
Sandy geesey
Friend
November 17, 2020
Randy was a great person and like a brother to me. We always been great friends . I will miss him dearly. Loved him very much.
Sandy geesey
Friend
November 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Thomas n Joye Jacobson
Acquaintance
November 17, 2020