Randy Thelbert Martin
June 30, 1944 – August 31, 2020
Randy was born on June 30, 1944 in Cincinnati, Ohio to William Gillis Martin and Mildred Louise Martin. Randy had several siblings David, Louise and Faye. Randy and family moved to St. Petersburg, Florida several years later. Randy graduated from Northeast High School in St. Pete. During this time, he started practicing different martial arts, including karate and Judo. Later attending some college and joining the US Army and being accepted into the US Special Forces. He went on to serve two tours in Vietnam.
Randy Thelbert Martin was an amazing father, husband and teacher, mixing a unique cocktail to teach everyone with love, patience, sarcasm, and wisdom. He taught us how to deal with heartache, real life problems, to pray and be mindful of God, to think for ourselves, speak our minds and fight for what we believe. As his son, I benefited from many life lessons he taught me. The one that stands out the most was Christmas Day in the early 90s. I was running, tripping and broke my ankle. He runs out of the house as I am screaming in pain. He looks at me with a big grin and says, "Suck it up Buttercup and walk to the car." As I was getting up, he walked over and helped me walk to the car. He used humor and sarcasm to move past the problem. It helped me learn pain is part of life and we must deal with it in our own way. I cherish the lesson I learned that day. He taught us what love should be. Even in our errors and mistakes, he still loved us no matter what. Father was always there to listen and help in ways he was able. As a BSA Assistant Scoutmaster, he helped train a troop of 75 active young men, including his son Jacob.
What can be said about this great man? He was a Proud Army Special Forces Veteran. He trained and became a police officer in St Petersburg, afterwards. He instructed the martial art Judo. He graduated from college with a Master's degree that he would use to work for Harris Corp as their Records Manager. He was a husband and father. His first marriage was to Anne and had two daughters: Erica and Theresa. He later married Donna and had three children: Billie Jean, William, and Jacob. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Randy was member of many different groups, including Shriners, Masonic Lodge, Green Beret Association, former BSA Assistant Scoutmaster, and several others in his lifetime.
Randy Martin will be loved and missed by many. Most of all by his wife Donna; brother David; children Erica and husband Ben Salamone, Theresa and husband Kurtis Stolt, Billie Jean and husband Thomas Amstadt, William and wife Henna Martin and Jacob. Plus, the several other generations including seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the gofundme account: https://www.gofundme.com/f/j97k9-funeral-expenses.
