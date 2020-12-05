Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Randy Sutton
1962 - 2020
BORN
August 21, 1962
DIED
December 1, 2020
Randy Sutton's passing at the age of 58 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Randy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Pine Grove United Methodist Church
2181 County Rd 162, Lafayette, Alabama 36862
Funeral services provided by:
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.