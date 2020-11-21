Randy Walker's passing at the age of 70 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by McMillan Mortuary in Saint George, UT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Randy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McMillan Mortuary website.
Published by McMillan Mortuary on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.