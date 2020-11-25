Menu
Rashetta Moore
1977 - 2020
BORN
June 3, 1977
DIED
November 12, 2020
Rashetta Moore's passing at the age of 43 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Golden Gate Mortuary in Amarillo, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Golden Gate Mortuary website.

Published by Golden Gate Mortuary on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fairview Cemetery Wellington
FM 38, Wellington, Texas 79095
Funeral services provided by:
Golden Gate Mortuary
