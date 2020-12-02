Menu
Raul Gonzalez
1978 - 2020
BORN
November 29, 1978
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Raul Gonzalez's passing at the age of 41 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Treviño Funeral Home - Beeville in Beeville, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Raul in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Treviño Funeral Home - Beeville website.

Published by Treviño Funeral Home - Beeville on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Trevino Funeral Home
401 West Springer, Beeville, Texas 78102
Dec
4
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Trevino Funeral Home
401 West Springer, Beeville, Texas 78102
Dec
5
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
600 N 1st St, Skidmore, Texas 78389
Dec
5
Interment
11:00a.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
Hwy 181 South, Skidmore, Texas 78389
Funeral services provided by:
Treviño Funeral Home - Beeville
