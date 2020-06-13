Raul Moroni Lucero, 91, of Bountiful, UT died peacefully on June 13, 2020. He was loved and adored by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.Raul was born on April 11, 1929 in Denver, Colorado, where he lived during the first half of his life. He attended school in Denver and obtained a GED Certificate. In 1950, he married Emma Mary Vigil, a union that was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple in January 1971. Raul and Emma were the parents of 6 children; Carol (Lambson, deceased), Yolanda (Richards Wade), Kathleen (Shumway), Jared, Juliet (Ekstrom Anderson), and Rauline (Britton). His beloved Emma passed away unexpectedly in 1989 and he later married Nester Vigil Abeyta (deceased). He enjoyed many wonderful relationships during his life, including his special friendship with Gay Ongley, who provided him companionship during the latter years of his life.Raul served in the US Army Air Corp from 1946 – 1949, where he was known to be an avid boxer. He was committed to physical fitness and enjoyed a regular exercise routine up until the last months of his life. He attributed his longevity to this. He moved to Utah in 1974, where some of his children had married and relocated. He loved Bountiful and lived there the rest of his life.Professionally, Raul was a salesman and found success in the insurance business, where he won multiple awards for his achievements. He enjoyed a lengthy career selling many different products and services.Raul was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and found great joy in service. He served 3 stake missions, one of which he served with his own father. He was a dedicated student of the scriptures and expressed his love for the Gospel in many ways. He served as a Seventy, which allowed him to express his missionary spirit. He was a committed genealogist and found thousands of family names, from which he built family trees for his own and his wife's families.His true love was for his family and his devotion was felt by them. He is the father of 6 children, 22 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. He took great joy in spending time with them.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 17. Due to the Covid-19 virus, the funeral will be limited to family members. Interment will be in the Bountiful City Cemetery.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.