Raul Mendoza
1966 - 2020
BORN
November 11, 1966
DIED
November 26, 2020
Raul Mendoza's passing at the age of 54 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Smith Funeral Homes, Ltd & Crematory - Grandview in Grandview, WA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Smith Funeral Homes, Ltd & Crematory - Grandview website.

Published by Smith Funeral Homes, Ltd & Crematory - Grandview on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Funeral Homes, Ltd & Crematory - Grandview
