Ravi Rahul
1979 - 2020
BORN
February 24, 1979
DIED
November 20, 2020
Ravi Rahul's passing at the age of 41 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Charles Coelho Funeral Home Inc. in Central Falls, RI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ravi in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Charles Coelho Funeral Home Inc. website.

Published by Charles Coelho Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Charles Coelho Funeral Home Inc.
